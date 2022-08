You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Life after Lockdown: Pandemic Perspectives from Peru Air date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Journal of the Plague Year: A COVID-19 Archive is a digital, open access, crowdsourced archive collecting pandemic stories. Since its inception in March 2020, the archival team made efforts to intentionally collect pandemic stories in ethical, inclusive ways. In particular, it shows what we gain when we intentionally build digital humanities projects that expand beyond academic institutions and audiences. The COVID-19 archive successfully partnered with universities, libraries, and contributors across the global south including the Philippines, American Samoa, India, and Peru. Peru had one of the earliest, strictest, and longest lockdown policies, and yet it is still the global leader in COVID-19-related fatalities. Drawing on quantitative and qualitative data submitted to the archive and oral histories, this talk examines the breaking points that undermined public health efforts and what life after lockdown looks like in Peru. Dr. Kole de Peralta’s talk is co-sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the NLM/NEH partnership to collaborate on research, education, and career initiatives. Author: Kathleen Kole de Peralta, PhD—Clinical Assistant Professor of History, Arizona State University Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes