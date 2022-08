You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Shutting the Digital Back Door: Creating Tech Justice with Health Data Liquidity and the Digital Humanities Air date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This talk explores the concept of the digital back door in health care, “technological processes and tools used in health care, such as racially biased algorithms, infrastructural limitations, and dirty data” and its historical roots in structural and systemic racism. The methodological use of the digital humanities offers an opportunity to eliminate digital back doors by creating more humanistic and equitable health information technology (health IT) that address health disparities and inequities. Data liquidity, health information and data that is more computationally agile, usable, and interoperable between patients and clinicians, fosters a reinterpretation of health data into voice, image and text that is both conducted and conveyed through the digital humanities. The talk concludes with the challenges of dismantling health IT praxis and infrastructure that are antithetical to the digital humanities and data liquidity. Dr. Gallon’s talk is co-sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the NLM/NEH partnership to collaborate on research, education, and career initiatives. Author: Kim Gallon, PhD, MS, MLIS—Associate Professor of Africana Studies, Brown University Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes