NIH Big Read: How to Be an Antiracist by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Library, the Foundation for Advanced Education in the Sciences (FAES), and the Office of the Director (OD) are pleased to present the NIH Big Read 2022, featuring How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. In his book, Dr. Kendi presents antiracism as a “transformative concept that reorients and reenergizes the conversation about racism.” The NIH Big Read 2022 features an online book discussion followed by a videocast conversation between author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and NIMHD Director Dr. Eliseo Pérez-Stable, discussing the book. NOTE: This event is for NIH staff only.



For more information go to https://www.nihlibrary.nih.gov/events/bigread22 Author: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi Runtime: 1 hour