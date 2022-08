You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Annual WALS–Dyer Lecture (Infectious Disease) with Jill Banfield, Ph.D. Air date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the annual WALS–Dyer Lecture (Infectious Disease) with Jill Banfield, Ph.D., of UC Berkeley. From her bio: "We work in a model system well suited for the study of microbial consortia: acidophilic biofilms. The biofilms are dominated by a handful of organisms, making it possible to relatively completely describe the main populations in terms of their genomic potential and activity. Because we sample many coexisting individuals (bacteria, archaea, viruses), we uncover genomic variation that provides information about evolution and natural selection."



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Jill Banfield, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour