2022 ADA Lovelace Lecture Series: Human-centered AI approaches for individualized self-management regimens Air date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Personal health informatics solutions have been proposed to support self-management, to scaffold problem solving for individuals, and to promote experimentation that help identify potential triggers of disease flares across a range of health conditions. In many chronic diseases however, there is strong evidence of person-to-person variation in treatment responses and associated symptoms. In addition, there are often no predetermined policy guidelines for self-management, and if there are, individuals are left with the burden of translating them into their day-to-day lives. In this talk, I will discuss the challenges and exciting research directions for augmenting personal health informatics systems with AI-driven recommendations for self-management strategies. Because self-management is more successful when aligned with an individual's goals and context of daily living, as well as with their own health status and physiological responses, I argue that the promise of automated recommendations hinges on their personalization and posit that reinforcement learning is a promising technique for learning and delivering such personalized self-management recommendations, if designed in a human-centered fashion. NoƩmie Elhadad, PhD is an Associate Professor of Biomedical Informatics, affiliated with Computer Science and the Data Science Institute at Columbia University. Author: NLM IRP Runtime: 1 hour