

NIDA Racial Equity Initiative Technical Assistance Webinar Air date: Monday, September 26, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH is committed to supporting health equity research to 1) improve minority health and reduce health disparities in the United States and 2) remove the barriers to advancing health disparities research. In alignment with this NIH-wide effort, NIDA established the Racial Equity Initiative (REI), with goals that include promoting racial equity in NIDA’s research portfolio. Among the actions taken by NIDA, which were informed by internal and external meetings and listening sessions, the Institute has committed to a significant increase in funding for research to address disparities in outcomes related to drug use and HIV. The REI funding opportunity announcements seek to advance equity by supporting research and research training efforts that are consistent with NIDA’s mission and with best practices for conducting research with racial and ethnic minority populations. A pre-application technical assistance webinar will be held on September 26, 2022 from 3:00-4:30 p.m.



For more information go to https://nida.nih.gov/about-nida/racial-equity-initiative/funding-priorities Author: Aria Crump, Vani Pariyadath, Sheba Dunston, Kathy Etz, Keisher Highsmith Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes