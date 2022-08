You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Waistline to the Gumline: Defining Oral Health in Metabolic Syndrome Patients using an Integrated - omics Approach NIH Only Air date: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 9:30:00 AM

Description: Metabolic Syndrome is a growing pandemic, affecting over one-third of US adults with a cluster of biochemical and physiological abnormalities that predisposes to Type 2 Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Critically, metabolic syndrome has been linked to oral health, with metabolic syndrome patients twice as likely to suffer from periodontitis. However, the mechanisms behind these associations are unknown. Our work takes the first step in identifying the impact of metabolic syndrome on oral microbial, immune, and metabolic factors. Author: Dr. Sukirth M. Ganesan Runtime: 2 hours