You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Judith H. Greenberg Early Career Investigator Lecture: Artificial Intelligence Approaches for Antibiotic Discovery Air date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Innovations in artificial intelligence may help to replenish our arsenal of effective drugs, such as those to treat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. Since their discovery in the early 1900s, antibiotic medicines have saved countless lives, but their extensive use has resulted in some bacteria developing resistance to them—meaning our current antibiotics no longer work to treat some infections. To effectively probe antibiotic design and discovery using computational approaches, researchers must first program computers to sort through the many characteristics of molecules and determine which properties optimize antimicrobial activity.



Dr. César de la Fuente has trained a computer to select for molecular structures that interact with bacterial membranes, leading to artificial antimicrobials that kill bacteria both in vitro and in research organisms. Additionally, his lab has applied pattern recognition algorithms to mine the human proteome, identifying thousands of possible antibiotics encoded in proteins throughout the human body. His research group has also used computational tools to successfully reprogram venoms into potential novel antimicrobials. For more information, please visit https://nigms.nih.gov/News/meetings/Pages/2022-nigms-directors-early-career-investigator-lecture.aspx.



For more information go to https://nigms.nih.gov/News/meetings/Pages/2022-nigms-directors-early-career-investigator-lecture.aspx Author: César de la Fuente, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania Runtime: 1 hour