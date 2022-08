You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Yet to Be Charted: Lymphatic System in Health and Disease [Day 1] Air date: Monday, September 19, 2022, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NIH is hosting a research workshop in September to help us better understand how the lymphatic system develops and functions in sickness and in health. The workshop aims to improve how we manage and treat lymphatic disorders. Hosted by the NHLBI and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in coordination with the Trans-NIH Lymphatic Coordinating Committee, the workshop will bring together basic, clinical, and translational scientists, along with members of the lymphatics community, to explore the latest advances in the field and share research progress. International experts will discuss current research, explore knowledge gaps, and identify opportunities in lymphatic disease research. People with lymphedema, lipedema, and other lymphatic diseases will share their personal experiences. Workshop organizers hope the event will build collaborative partnerships among scientists, clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. Featured topics include lymphedema and the role of lymphatics in obesity. This virtual event is free and open to the public.



For more information go to https://www.niddk.nih.gov/news/meetings-workshops/2022/yet-to-be-charted-lymphatic-system-in-health-and-disease Author: Selen Catania, Ph.D. Runtime: 7 hours