NINDS/NICHD Workshop on Cerebral Palsy (Day 1) Air date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Cerebral Palsy, the most common cause of childhood disability, arises as a consequence of abnormal neurodevelopment or prenatal/perinatal injury to the parts of the brain involved in controlling movement. In the past, delayed diagnosis of cerebral palsy precluded timely delivery of therapeutic interventions early in life, the period in which treatment may be most effective for neurodevelopmental disorders. However, even with advances that have enabled earlier diagnosis of cerebral palsy, treatment options remain limited. To help address these challenges facing patients, clinicians, and researchers, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD) and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) held two prior workshops that informed the development of a Strategic Plan for Cerebral Palsy Research. Published in 2017, the 5-10 year plan serves as a guide for research into the areas of greatest need in cerebral palsy, including understanding etiology and pathophysiology, improving diagnosis, identifying potential therapeutic interventions, developing potential prevention strategies, and improving quality of life in affected children and across the lifespan. The 2022 Workshop on Cerebral Palsy will provide a forum for researchers, clinicians, and people with or affected by cerebral palsy to share updates on research progress and new opportunities since the publication of the Strategic Plan.



For more information go to https://event.roseliassociates.com/cerebral-palsy-workshop/ Author: NINDS and NICHD Runtime: 5 hours