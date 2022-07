You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DEIA Listening Session: Women NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The sixth of seven listening sessions focused on the Women's Community at NIH. In each listening session, NIH senior leaders heard directly from the community about specific workforce-related challenges as well as recommendations for effecting change. The goal of each listening session is to provide a safe space for members of each population and their allies to share their insights. The seven populations include Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, Black/African Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, Native Americans, People with Disabilities, Sexual and Gender Minorities, and Women. Any community member or ally had the opportunity to share their perspectives on workforce-related challenges and solutions. Author: Larry Tabak, Tara Schwetz, Kevin Williams, Julie Berko, Marie Bernard, James Hopkins Runtime: 1 hour