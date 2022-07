You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Re-consent and Subject Notification: Expectations and Flexibilities for Complying with the Common Rule NIH Only Air date: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Julie Eiserman, IRBO Team Lead will address the following objectives during her presentation: • Provide an in-depth understanding about when re-consent is necessary • Delineate the different methods of re-consent (revised consent form, consent addendum with or without a signature, information letter, verbal script) associated requirements • Clarify the difference between re-consent and notification • Address the need for timely re-consent Author: Julie Eiserman Runtime: 1 hour