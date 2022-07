You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Pathways to Prevention Workshop: Nutrition as Prevention for Improved Cancer Health Outcomes (Day 2) Air date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: As many as 80% of people with cancer experience malnutrition, but nutritional screening and interventions aren't standard parts of outpatient cancer care in the United States. More research is needed to inform development of guidelines and services for the prevention and treatment of cancer-associated malnutrition. Workshop speakers will discuss the current scientific evidence on how nutritional interventions affect cancer health outcomes. After the workshop, an independent panel will draft a report on evidence gaps and identify priorities for future research.



For more information go to https://prevention.nih.gov/P2P-NutritionCancerHealth Author: Sponsored by NIH Office of Disease Prevention, National Cancer Institute, National Institute on Aging, NIH Office of Nutrition Research, NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, and Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Runtime: 5 hours