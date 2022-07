You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Scholarly Publishing Symposium: Elevate Your Research Visibility NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Elevate your research visibility. Join us on October 19, 2022, from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, for a virtual NIH Library-hosted event: Scholarly Publishing Symposium. Experts will discuss how to increase the visibility of your research, make it easier to find, and create a greater impact. Symposium topics: diversity in scientific publishing, data management, statistics, researcher identifiers, preprints, social media strategies, and new methods to increase your research visibility using graphical abstracts and videos. Registration will open in September. NIH Calendar: https://calendar.nih.gov/event/view/40473 Program Webpage: https://www.nihlibrary.nih.gov/pubsymp22 Contact: Kathleen McGlaughlin, kathleen.mcglaughlin@nih.gov



For more information go to https://www.nihlibrary.nih.gov/pubsymp22 Author: NIH Library Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes