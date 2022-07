You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CD19 CAR 10th Anniversary Air date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: special symposium celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the first patient infused with CD19 CAR T-cells in POB. The symposium will feature invited speakers and will highlight key research advancements and milestones in immunotherapy. The hybrid event will be held in Lipsett Auditorium at the NIH Clinical Center and virtually (program and virtual meeting link to be provided soon). Please note, there is a limit of 95 people for on-site attendance in Lipsett Auditorium. Author: Nirali Shah, MD, MHSc Runtime: 2 hours