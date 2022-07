You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series: The ecology of emerging coronaviruses, from host reservoir to disease Air date: Friday, July 15, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In the past two decades, three coronaviruses have emerged and caused widespread outbreaks in humans. The origin of these zoonotic viruses has been traced back to bats as natural reservoir. Since the SARS epidemic in 2002–2003, the appreciation of bats as key hosts of zoonotic coronaviruses has advanced rapidly, but data underlying key drivers of the epidemic and pandemic emergence of these viruses remain limited. Here we discuss the emergence of MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2. Highlighting the origin, genetic diversity, pandemic potential, transmission dynamics, pathogenicity, and development of countermeasure against these beta coronaviruses. Author: Vincent Munster, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour