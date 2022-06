You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DEIA Champions Speaker Series: Conscious and Unconscious Bias vs. Equal Opportunity NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Drs. Wentzell and Jones will share their expertise and perspectives on how both unconscious and conscious bias impact equal opportunity in the STEM fields. The hour will include discussion on the biological aspects of bias, strategies to confront racism, and a moderated Q&A with NHLBI staff.



For more information go to https://intranet.nhlbi.nih.gov/news-events/calendar/deia-champions-speaker-series-conscious-and-unconscious-bias-vs-equal Author: Dr. Margaret Wentzell, Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones Runtime: 1 hour