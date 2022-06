You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Stakeholder Engagement Meeting on USG Policies for the Oversight of Life Sciences Dual Use Research of Concern Air date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NIH is moving to an all-virtual stakeholder engagement meeting on June 29, 2022, to discuss the U.S. Government policies for the oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC). The purpose of this meeting is to gather feedback from stakeholders about their experiences implementing these policies, the effect of these policies in terms of achieving their stated goals, the overarching definition of DURC, and possible alternative approaches for the oversight and responsible conduct of DURC. This feedback will also be used to inform the discussions of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) in fulfillment their current charge to evaluate and analyze the DURC policies.



For more information go to https://osp.od.nih.gov/ Author: Office of Science Policy Runtime: 6 hours