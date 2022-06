You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

8th Annual BRAIN Initiative Meeting: Symposium Session (Day 2) Air date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 2:45:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies® (BRAIN) Initiative is aimed at revolutionizing our understanding of the human brain. By accelerating the development and application of innovative technologies, researchers will be able to produce a revolutionary new dynamic picture of the brain that, for the first time, shows how individual cells and complex neural circuits interact in both time and space. Long desired by researchers seeking new ways to treat, cure, and even prevent brain disorders, this picture will fill major gaps in our current knowledge and provide unprecedented opportunities for exploring exactly how the brain enables the human body to record, process, utilize, store, and retrieve vast quantities of information, all at the speed of thought.



For more information go to https://brainmeeting.swoogo.com/2022/home Author: The NIH BRAIN Initiative Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes