OpenAlex: An open and Comprehensive Catalog of scholarly papers Air date: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Jason Priem of OurResearch will present on OpenAlex, a free and open catalog of the world's scholarly papers, researchers, journals, and institutions — along with all the ways they're connected to one another. https://openalex.org/



For more information go to https://openalex.org/ Author: Jason Priem Runtime: 1 hour