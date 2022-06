You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

OHSRP Education Series: eIRB Demo & Upcoming Change Considerations NIH Only Air date: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speakers for this session from OHSRP are Sue Tindall, eIRB Change Management Lead and Meredith Mullan, eIRB Project Manager. The objective of this session is to provide the NIH community with a vivid depiction of: The underlying work that has gone into the eIRB implementation

The NIH partnerships and stakeholders that have guided the system design

Our pathway to implementation regarding testing, training, and migration

A dive into known process considerations on the horizon

System overview and demo, as well as a walkthrough of the study side workflow Author: Sue Tindall and Meredith Mullan Runtime: 1 hour