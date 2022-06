You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMH Workshop on PET-MRI Air date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: PET and fMRI provide two separate and partially overlapping methods for neuroimaging. While PET relies on metabolic processing as measured by the dissipation of radioactive isotopes, MRI measures changes in blood oxygenation level (BOLD). Each method is useful for providing a quantitative metrics for brain function and dysfunction useful in the diagnosis and understanding of clinical brain disorders and normal development. The combination of methods adds values where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Much work in advancing research with combined PET-MRI has been done, and the invited experts discuss these advances and avenues of research.



For more information go to https://cmn.nimh.nih.gov/cmnworkshop2022 Author: Richard Carson, Audrey P Fan, Andreas Hahn, Sharna Jamadar, Bruce Rosen, Christin Sander, Dardo Tomasi, Peter Molfese Runtime: 7 hours