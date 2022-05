You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Current and Future Research Needs in the Era of Highly Effective Modulator Therapies for Cystic Fibrosis - Day 2 Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare inherited disease caused by mutations in a gene called the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. Mutations in CFTR cause significant morbidity and mortality for patients with CF, primarily affecting the lungs and digestive systems. With no cure for CF, advances in treatment using highly effective modulator therapies (HEMT) are helping patients live longer lives with improvements in clinical outcomes. On Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, 2022, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in planning collaboration with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host a virtual workshop with the objective to bring together experts in Cystic Fibrosis (CF) clinical-translational research to address critical questions and inform the field of the future research needs in the era of highly effective modulator therapies (HEMT) for the treatment of CF. The workshop will highlight challenges and opportunities for research in the context of rapidly shifting treatment options. The workshop is free, open to the public, and will be recorded.



Author: NIH, NHLBI, NIAAD, NIDDK, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Runtime: 8 hours