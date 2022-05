You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Science, Society, and the Legacy of Donald A.B. Lindberg, M.D.- A National Library of Medicine Scientific Symposium Air date: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This symposium honors the legacy of Dr. Donald A.B. Lindberg, M.D. It includes a keynote address by Isaac S. Kohane, M.D., Ph.D. (Harvard University), panels addressing Dr. Lindberg’s leadership in the advancement of science through research training, and in the evolution of the library as research partner, and remarks by leaders of the NIH, NLM, NLM Board of Regents, American Medical Informatics Association, Medical Library Association, and the Friends of the National Library of Medicine. Author: National Library of Medicine Runtime: 8 hours