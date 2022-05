You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Seminar: Science Supporting Personalized Lifestyle Medicine with a Focus on Physical Activity Air date: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this one-hour webinar, physician scientist and integrative physiologist, Dr. William E. Kraus, will present his research on "Science Supporting Personalized Lifestyle Medicine with a Focus on Physical Activity." Dr. Kraus is the Richard and Pat Johnson Distinguished University Professor of Cardiovascular Genomics in the Division of Cardiology and Molecular Physiology Institute in the School of Medicine at Duke University. He has spent his scientific and clinical career devoted to the study and implementation of physical activity and exercise for health and its curative potential. Author: William E. Kraus, MD, Duke University Runtime: 1 hour