Sex/Gender-Specific COVID-19 Outcomes and Management Relevant for Heart, Lung, Blood, and Sleep Disorders: From Bench to Bedside (Day 2) Air date: Friday, June 17, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This workshop will bring together basic and clinical scientists to review the state of the science and identify key knowledge gaps and research opportunities to further our understanding of sex/gender differences in COVID-19 outcomes that are relevant to heart, lung, blood, and sleep (HLBS) disorders. A better understanding of the factors that might contribute to sex/gender-specific health outcomes will improve our ability to develop sex/gender-specific prevention, intervention, nd implementation strategies for COVID-19-related HLBS disorders. Ultimately, this enhanced understanding will enable novel approaches to facilitate translation of basic biological discoveries into safe and effective clinical applications.



Author: NIH Runtime: 6 hours, 15 minutes