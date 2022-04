You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Annual NIH AA and NHPI Health Research Conference Air date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: https://events.cancer.gov/nih/AANHPI-HSIG-Annual-Conference Overview A month-long annual observance in May, Asian American, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month is to recognize the history and to celebrate the achievements and contributions of AANHPIs to our nation. NIH has established the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Health Scientific Interest Group (NIH AAPI-HSIG) in April 2021, which has now renamed as "AANHPI-HSIG" in line with recently reinstated and reinvigorated White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI). NIH AANHPI-HSIG's mission is to advance NIH's mission in improving the research and enhancing the health and well-being for AA and NHPI populations. It serves as an NIH high-quality trusted resource for advancing research and education. It also provides a scientific exchange and collaboration platform for assemblies of scientists and staff at the NIH, HHS, extramural academia, and/or other federal and non-federal entities (https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/AAPI-HSIG). The NIH AANHPI-HSIG will host the Inaugural "Annual NIH AA and NHPI Health Research Conference" on May 4-5, 2022. It will be virtual in 2022. The main theme of the conference is "Mechanisms and Translational Research to Improve Health and Therapeutic Outcomes for AA and NHPI Population". This conference will bring together the world’s leading scientific and regulatory experts in the field of AA and NHPI research from government, academia, and the community. Objectives: celebrate and provide education during the month of May on AANHPI heritage. highlight research achievements in the population, and address research needs in order to provide input for developing recommendations for NIH's AA and NHPI research strategic plan. For further information or questions about the conference, contact: Dan Xi, PhD, Chair, NIH AANHPI-HSIG *The Planning Committee: Participating National Institutes of Health Institutes and HHS Agencies: NCI NIH OD NEI NHGRI NIA NIDDK NIGMS NIMHD NINR FDA/HHS OASH/HHS WHIAANHPI/HHS Others **Participating in Education and Training: NCI Integrative Medicine Cancer Disparity Working Group NIH Program Officers NIH FAN FAPAC NIH Chapter Others



