Assay Guidance Workshop for High-Throughput Screening and Lead Discovery - Day 1 Air date: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NCATS Assay Guidance Manual (AGM) is hosting a two-day workshop that will cover a broad range of critical concepts underlying assay development and implementation for high-throughput screening and lead discovery projects. This workshop is designed to disseminate critical information about the implementation of robust assay methods and is particularly relevant for researchers developing molecular probes or clinical candidates. Many of the workshop instructors have 20 to 30 years of experience in the field of drug discovery and will share information not readily found in a classroom or published material outside of the AGM. It will also cover emerging technologies and modalities in drug discovery, including the use of stem cells, antibody therapeutics, DNA-encoded libraries and advances in COVID-19 therapeutics. This workshop will provide participants with a broad, practical perspective on assay development and data analysis so they can improve research projects involving drug discovery and know where to find further information; identify reagents, methods and instrumentation that are well suited to robust assays; and develop robust assays and the required counter and secondary assays for targets of interest. In addition, the workshop will provide participants with broad overviews and practical perspectives on new and emerging modalities in drug discovery. Author: NCATS Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes