OHSRP Education Session, The Informed Consent Process: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly NIH Only Air date: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Presenters for this session are Katherine Todman and Carol Squires, Clinical Research Advocates in the NIMH Human Subjects Protection Unit (HSPU), members of the Ability to Consent Assessment Team (ACAT) and facilitators for the training titled Elements of a Successful Informed Consent. During this session, they will focus on the consent process and will review common pitfalls, erroneous assumptions made by investigators, and points about the process that are often missed. Additionally, they will address the following topics: • Assessing a potential subject’s capacity to consent to research participation • Evaluating a potential subject’s health literacy • Unique and especially important issues to consider when obtaining assent • Additional concerns related to the consent process when research involves potential subjects who could be considered vulnerable Author: Katherine Todman, NIMH, NIH and Carol Squires, NIMH, NIH Runtime: 1 hour