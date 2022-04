You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series: How Does Diversity Impact Science? Air date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Join the NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity (COSWD) Office for the final Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series (SWDSS) event of the 2021-2022 season, "How Does Diversity Impact Science?" Dr. Marie A. Bernard, the NIH COSWD, will moderate a discussion on the impact of workforce diversity on creativity and innovation in science. Panelists will share their perspectives on the benefits of scientific workforce diversity and highlight effective methods for measuring its impact, as well as areas for future research.



For more information go to https://diversity.nih.gov/science-diversity/swd-seminar-series Author: Marie A. Bernard Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes