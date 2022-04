You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Long COVID, Variants, Vaccines and Challenges Air date: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Claire Steves is a Reader at the King’s College London and is a leading scientist with the Zoe Covid study app of over 4 million people which helped identify the main symptoms of COVID-19 and Long COVID, in relation to aging and the presentation of COVID-19 in older people. Dr. Steves talk will describe a range of studies looking at Long COVID, including challenges in defining and characterizing it in population studies. Using longitudinal studies from across the United Kingdom, she will explore the key reproducible risk factors, and how long COVID has manifested itself in different variants of COVID-19, and in people who have been vaccinated. She will also discuss evidence for different subtypes of Long COVID.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig-lecture-series Author: Claire Steves, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour