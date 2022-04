You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series Air date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Early Life Factors Underlying the Dementia Epidemic Among Older Black Americans Mark D. Hayward, Ph.D. is a professor of sociology and Centennial Commission Professor in the Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at Austin. Hayward is a health demographer and population health scientist whose work focuses on two issues: 1) “upstream institutional levers” of U.S. adult mortality trends and disparities, and 2) early life developmental origins of cognitive aging in the older population. On May 4, his NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series presentation will be, “Early Life Factors Underlying the Dementia Epidemic Among Older Black Americans.” Author: Dr.Mark D. Hayward Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes