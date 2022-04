You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Progress Toward Hair Cell Regeneration and the Restoration of Hearing: NIDCD Beyond the Lab Series Air date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Matthew W. Kelley, Ph.D., chief of the Section on Developmental Neuroscience at the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) will discuss how the process of hearing relies on the proper functioning of hair cells, and the potential for hair cell regeneration. This seminar is part of a series of talks led by researchers from the NIDCD, part of the National Institutes of Health, called Beyond the Lab, Understanding Communication Disorders. The speaker series is an opportunity for everyone inside and outside of the NIH—administrative staff, support staff, scientists, and the public—to learn about NIDCD research and research advances in communication disorders, conditions that significantly affect about 20 percent of U.S. adults during their lifetime. Author: Matthew W. Kelley, Ph.D., Chief, Section on Developmental Neuroscience Runtime: 1 hour