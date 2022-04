You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Catalyzing Communities of Research Rigor Champions - Day 1 Air date: Monday, May 23, 2022, 9:15:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: A Workshop Hosted by the NINDS Office of Research Quality. This workshop will bring together a diverse cross-sector group of individuals who promote rigor and transparency in biomedical research and are invested in catalyzing change. The champions of today and tomorrow will be represented--from grassroot movements of Early Career Researchers who want to see a better future for their generation, to the faculty seeking change within their labs and institutions, to the high-level institutional leaders who are redefining the future of their institution’s success. Over the course of two days of interactive discussions, the group will seek to identify critical strategies and tactics that help bring change in research institutions. The objective of this meeting is to empower participants to catalyze communities of rigor champions, within US research institutions and through inter-institutions networks, to accelerate change towards prioritizing research rigor and transparency. Author: NINDS Office of Research Quality Runtime: 7 hours, 45 minutes