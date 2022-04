You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2022 NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program All Hands Meeting - Day 3 Air date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program is focused on creating new methodologies and resources to study glycans, and to develop these resources so they may be more easily understood and accessed by the broader biomedical research community. Access to these new resources allows investigators to fully explore the roles of carbohydrates in their own research programs (biological models, pathways, and/or diseases of interest), rather than abandon such discovery due to a lack of tools or expertise. Initiatives of this program have been designed to encourage new strategies and high-risk approaches for methods and tool development, with the subsequent rapid transition of successful projects to commercialization. Program Initiatives included: develop methods and technologies for synthesis of biomedically relevant carbohydrates develop accessible tools for probing and analyzing carbohydrates and their interaction partners develop data integration and analysis tools a sister SBIR/STTR program for commercializing tools/technologies for glycoscience The Common Fund Glycoscience Program is now completing. This its final "All Hands Meeting" of programs investigators, collaborators, and commercial partners will highlight the new methods, tools, technologies, and resources developed by the program, discuss their utility to members of the broader scientific community, and the commercialization of these tools.



