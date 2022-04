You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Glyco-Informatics at the Interface of Disease and Data - Day 1 Air date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Ongoing technical advances are accelerating the pace and sophistication of data acquisition, and its integration with biological knowledge (genetics, proteomics, pathology, glycobiology). This symposium seeks to highlight the importance of publicly sharing scientific results and their integration with glycan and glycoconjugate data. Evaluating glycobiological data in the context of genetic mutations, gene expression, and protein function provides new opportunities for systems-level understanding of the role(s) glycosylation plays in normal and disease processes. Scientists who use NCBI, EMBL-EBI, UniProt, PDB, CAZy, Gene Ontology and other such sources but do not specialize in glycobiology are especially encouraged to take part in this symposium.



For more information go to https://mregs.nih.gov/nigms/a5lb-d131 Author: NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes