You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series - Role of TGFbeta in the pathogenesis of allergic diseases HHS Only Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Food allergy currently affects 32 million Americans, including one in every 13 children. There is no cure, and little is known regarding the factors that account for the rising prevalence and severity of this disease. The overall goal of the Food Allergy Research Section (FARS) is to understand the key genetic, immunologic, and biochemical pathways that lead to the development of food allergy and how to apply this knowledge for therapeutic benefit. We aim to achieve this goal using a multifaceted approach with studies involving both patients and mouse models of their diseases. We have previously shown that patients with Loeys-Dietz syndrome (LDS), an autosomal dominant disorder caused by mutations in genes encoding the receptor for TGFβ, exhibit a high prevalence of food allergy, asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis, and other allergic conditions. This seminar will present our advancements in understanding the multifaceted mechanisms by which a mutation in a single gene affecting TGFβ signaling is sufficient to lead to allergic disease. Author: Pamela Guerrerio, M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour