SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Interests Research Network: A Panel Discussion Air date: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NIAID has led efforts to characterize and evaluate SARS-CoV-2 variants of interests and variants of concern by establishing a research network across the United States and globally. The network rapidly responded to Delta and truly excelled when Omicron hit by generating critical information about the variants, much of even within 3 weeks of first detection. Join us for a panel discussion abut the network is leading participants: Elodie Ghedin (NIH) Mehul Suthar (Emory) Galit Alter (Harvard) Alba Grifoni (La Jolla Institute) Alex Sette (La Jolla Institute) Matthew Frieman(UMD) Jacco Boon (WUSTL) Danny Douek (NIH) Author: COVID-19 Scientific Interest Group Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes