You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Scratching the Glass Ceiling: Recalling Challenges and Successes in a Healthcare and Research Career: Empowerment of Under-represented Researchers / Women Leaders in Academic Research Air date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Mission and Vision:

EUR/WLAR strives to counter under-representation in science, academics, and research by fostering and empowering mentorship, role modeling, and career development by highlighting solutions at the interface of policy, industry, and academia. Through a united effort and enhanced awareness and inclusion, we can take our next step towards realizing and showcasing our greatest potential.



Series Description:

Invited monthly lecture series highlighting and honoring women and under-represented leaders in science, industry, academics, policy, and advocacy. Originally from a combined effort of Interventional Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, Radiology, Imaging Sciences, Data Science, and Image-Guided Oncology, the series aimed to honor and promote women and confront disparities within the fields. This honorary lecture series uses experiential tales to challenge the implicit bias on role modeling and mentoring of underrepresented groups. Monthly topics are open-ended and geared towards highlighting successful female or other under-represented leaders as role models for trainees. Speakers focus on mentoring, career building, implicit bias, inclusive team science, and empowerment to counter under-representation in science and medical research.

Christine Grady is a nurse-bioethicist, senior investigator, and Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. Her research focuses on clinical research ethics, including informed consent, vulnerability, study design, and recruitment, international research ethics and on ethical issues faced by nurses and other healthcare providers. Dr. Grady has authored more than 200 papers in the biomedical and bioethics literature and authored or edited several books, including The Oxford Textbook of Clinical Research Ethics. She is an elected fellow of the Hastings Center and the American Academy of Nursing, a research fellow at Kennedy Institute of Ethics and an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Grady holds a B.S. in nursing and biology from Georgetown University, a M.S.N. in community health nursing from Boston College, and a Ph.D. in philosophy from Georgetown University.



For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html Author: Christine Grady, Ph.D., Clinical Center, NIH Runtime: 1 hour