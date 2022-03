You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH HEAL Initiative Investigator Meeting - Morning Session - April 2022 (Day 1) Air date: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Third Annual NIH HEAL Initiative Investigator Meeting, April 11 morning session

Welcome and Introduction

Keynote Address: What Are We Doing, and What Can We Do Better to End he Overdose Epidemic?

Helping to End Addiction Long-termĀ® Initiative: Progress and Priorities

Dialogue: NINDS and NICHD Directors in Conversation With the HEAL Community Partner Committee

Plenary: At the Intersection of Pain Use Disorder- Bringing the Research Communities Together

Fireside Chat: Addressing Addiction and the Overdose Epidemic from Many Angles For more information go to https://heal.nih.gov/events/3rd-HEAL-Investigator-Meeting Author: NIH HEAL Initiative Runtime: 3 hours, 10 minutes