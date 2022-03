You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Structural Racism and Discrimination and Whole Person Health Research: An NCCIH Conversation Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) Hot Topics Webinar will feature a conversation on the intersection of research on structural racism and discrimination (SRD) and whole person health. NCCIH senior staff will engage with leading scientists to discuss current research on the impact of SRD on whole person health across the lifespan. They will also explore potential future research directions and consider how complementary and integrative health researchers might incorporate research on SRD into their work and inform intervention development to address the impact of SRD on whole person health outcomes. The webinar will include time to address audience questions as well. Please join us in this important conversation as we celebrate National Minority Health Month! Speakers: • NCCIH: Helene M. Langevin, M.D.; Emmeline Edwards, Ph.D.; Lanay Mudd, Ph.D. • University of Minnesota: Jerica Berge, Ph.D., M.P.H.; Alicia Kunin-Batson, Ph.D., L.P.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/structural-racism-and-discrimination-and-whole-person-health-research-an-nccih-conversation