You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Open Session of the 80th National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) – May 13, 2022 Air date: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:40:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Open Session of the 80th meeting of the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) will be held virtually on Friday, May 13, 2022. The agenda for this Open Session includes presentations by: i) Helene Langevin, MD, Director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), on the status of NCCIH; ii) Rena D’Souza, DDS, PhD, Director of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), focusing on research priorities for temporomandibular joint disorders and shared research interests between NIDCR and NCCIH; iii) NCCIH Staff on opportunities for conducting impactful clinical trials; and iv) NCCIH Program staff on Concept Clearances. For more information about NCCIH and the NACCIH, see https://nccih.nih.gov/about/naccih. Author: NCCIH Runtime: 5 hours, 20 minutes