You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Vivian W. Pinn Symposium - May 2022 Air date: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 6th Annual NIH Vivian W. Pinn Symposium honors the first full-time director of ORWH, Dr. Vivian Pinn, and is held during National Women’s Health Week. For this year, it will be on May 12, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The theme of this year’s symposium is “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the careers of women scientists. To give the keynote address is Reshma Jagsi, M.D., D.Phil., the Newman Family Professor and Deputy Chair in the Department of Radiation Oncology, and Director of the Center for Bioethics and Social Sciences in Medicine at the University of Michigan. Following her talk will be a discussion to be moderated by Dr. Joshua Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health. The panel of discussants includes Dr. Marie Bernard, NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity, Dr. Sonia Flores of the University of Colorado, and Dr. Michael Lauer, NIH Deputy Director for Extramural Research. Another highlight of the symposium will be a synopsis of the Reimagining Women in the Bioengineering, Technology, and Data Science Ecosystem summit, organized by the Partnerships Committee of the NIH-wide Working Group on Women in Biomedical Careers, which concludes on the morning preceding the Vivian Pinn Symposium. The highlights of the meeting will be delivered by Dr. Bruce Tromberg, Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering. Vivian W. Pinn, M.D. was the NIH Associate Director for Research on Women’s health from 1994 until her retirement in 2011. She is a visionary leader who was able to bridge various public and private sectors to successfully launch the ORWH. She not only led these efforts to implement the Congressional intent for the Office, which is to ensure the inclusion of women and minorities in clinical research funded by the NIH but also served as an eloquent role model for Women’s Health researchers. In her role as the director, one of her objectives was to increase the number of women in leadership roles in research and academic institutions- to address what we know as the “leadership gap” that exists. Author: Reshma Jagsi, M.D., D.Phil. Runtime: 3 hours