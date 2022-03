You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

At the Crossroads of the Microbiome, Metabolism & Glycoscience Air date: Friday, April 29, 2022, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: For the past decade, the topics of the microbiome and metabolomics have become vital to human biology and disease. While the microbiota and metabolism can shape many biological processes, recent studies demonstrate that the ability of microbes to not only influence carbohydrate metabolism but also decorate themselves in diverse carbohydrate structures can significantly influence the consequences of host-microbial interactions. However, unlike assays designed to interrogate microbial communities or examine metabolic changes in a high throughput manner, the tools needed to similarly dissect how microbial glycans influence host biology have been more difficult to develop. Recent investment from the NIH Common Fund (and related funding agencies) to address this issue has resulted in the development of next-generation tools designed to specifically evaluate complex carbohydrate structures and their functions, including the study of carbohydrates and related metabolites in host-microbiota interactions. This symposium will provide examples of how the microbiome and metabolism influence a variety of critical biological processes, while highlighting how tools designed to study complex carbohydrates may be used to provide new insight into key aspects of host-microbiota interactions.



For more information go to https://mregs.nih.gov/nigms/3fv3-b3c4 Author: NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program Runtime: 8 hours