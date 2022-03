You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Investigational Devices: How the IRB Makes Device Determinations, and Sponsor and Investigator Responsibilities NIH Only Air date: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Office of Human Subjects Research Protections (OHSRP) Education Series session on April 7th from 3-4 PM will cover “Investigational Devices: How the IRB Makes Device Determinations, and Sponsor and Investigator Responsibilities.” Our speakers are Dr. Jonathan Green, OHSRP Director and Lisa Goldfeder, Section Head, Regulatory Support Section, Office of Research Support and Compliance. Topics for discussion related to use of investigational devices in human subjects research include: • How the IRB makes device determinations: When is a device an investigational device? • Exempt vs. non-significant risk (NSR) vs. significant risk (SR) devices • Information required in the protocol • PI and sponsor responsibilities for various categories of devices uses (e.g., applicable FDA regulations for SR vs. NSR) Author: Dr. Jonathan Green and Lisa Goldfeder Runtime: 1 hour