BRAIN Neuroethics Working Group (NEWG) Workshop on Post-Trial Responsibilities - Day 2 Air date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Participants of neural device trials may have post-trial needs, for example, for continued access to the device, device maintenance and care, and/or explantation. Investigators, device manufacturers, funders and others involved in the trial have a shared responsibility to facilitate adequate post-care. However, it is still unclear how this may be specified and operationalized in practice. The aim of this NEWG workshop is to bring relevant stakeholders together to elucidate some of the key remaining questions: - What post-trial needs may participants have in relation to their trial participation? - What do different stakeholders currently provide, and what can/could they provide in terms of post-trial care? - What should be the minimum post-trial care that should be facilitated in implanted neural device trials? When would stakeholders have responsibilities to provide more than the previously defined minimum? - What are the gaps between what is currently provided and what is sufficient/appropriate? How can we best fill those gaps? Author: NIH BRAIN Initiative Runtime: 5 hours