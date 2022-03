You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Tackling Pain at NIH: Updates from the Bench, the Clinic, and the New NIH Pain Research Center - Day 2 NIH Only Air date: Friday, April 1, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) Division of Intramural Research is convening a 2-day symposium to learn from and discuss with key stakeholders across NIH the current state and future directions of the intramural pain research program and to highlight current collaborations and discuss future research within the Pain Research Center (PRC). Attendees will hear from NIH IC leadership and clinical and basic researchers across the NIH and will learn about ongoing projects and collaborations that are underway in the PRC. The PRC, with support from the NIH Intramural Research Program (IRP) Director’s Challenge Award, various NIH Institutes and Centers, the Clinical Center, and other contributors and collaborators, serves as a hub for clinical pain research, creating and continuing to develop a pain phenotyping platform to better characterize and understand mechanisms of diverse pain states, and to further develop and test therapies to better manage or prevent the development of chronic pain and opioid abuse.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/research/tackling-pain-at-the-national-institutes-of-health-updates-from-the-bench-the-clinic-and-the-new-nih-pain-research-center Author: NCCIH, NIH Runtime: 4 hours