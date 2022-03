You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Cartilage Preservation and Restoration for Knee Osteoarthritis Air date: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Over the last decade, a variety of regenerative medicine approaches that either preserve articular cartilage in people who started with a focal cartilage injury and thus are at a higher risk of developing knee osteoarthritis (OA) or restore defective articular cartilage in patients with symptomatic knee OA have been investigated. Recognizing the great promise of regenerative medicine for the treatment of knee OA, the importance of promoting scientific rigor and protecting patient safety, and the timing for the extramural community to adapt to new FDA guidance, NIAMS is organizing a roundtable to engage stakeholders to discuss challenges, gaps, and opportunities regarding regenerative medicine approaches for cartilage preservation and restoration in knee OA and where and how NIAMS could play a role and move the field forward. Stakeholders who will participate in the roundtable include investigators with expertise in regenerative medicine, experts in clinical treatment of knee OA, and FDA representatives. Author: NIAMS, NIH Runtime: 6 hours