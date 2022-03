You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Health Disparities in Osteoarthritis [Day 2] Air date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The goal of the Health Disparities in Osteoarthritis (OA) workshop, sponsored by NIAMS, NIA, and NIMHD, is to identify research gaps/needs that could be addressed in future NIH activities. The meeting will bring together OA investigators with others who have health disparities research expertise to exchange ideas regarding how/why disparities in OA treatment outcomes and access to care exist and how they can be addressed. It will highlight mechanisms through which integration of behavioral and biomedical science can lead to better health in OA. Author: NIAMS, NIA, NIMHD, NIH Runtime: 6 hours