Empowerment for Under-represented Researchers: "Activist without Portfolio” Diane Baker Air date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Lecture/Discussion Synopsis & Brief Bio: Although a genetic counselor by training and previous director of the Graduate Program in Genetic Counseling at the University of Michigan, Diane is known around NIH primarily for her role in the slipstream world of NIH Director, Francis Collins’s, spouse – an undefined and, one should add, unaccountable protagonist in the NIH narrative. What exactly does a spouse/partner do on behalf of NIH? Join us as Diane pulls back the curtain on this little-known world to look at what she, and each one of us, does outside our labs, clinics, and classrooms to promote the mission of NIH. In other words, how do you work a DC reception, recruit an institute director, or foster global partnerships? Diane strives to succeed in her non-portfolio world by bringing flexibility, curiosity, humor, and comfortable shoes to all venues. The March lecture is jointly sponsored by the NIH Ox-Cam Program, as part of the NIH Ox-Cam “Career Development Seminar Series”. In honor of Women’s History Month, there will also be introductory slides & vignettes prior to Diane Baker’s lecture, followed by a Question and Answer session.



Author: Diane Baker, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes